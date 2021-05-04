Megadeth and Lamb Of God's Metal Tour of the Year is back on

Megadeth and Lamb Of God's on-off on-off US tour is back on. Originally announced in February 2020, the "Metal Tour of the Year" was postponed just three months later.

The new series of dates will kick off in Austin, TX on August 20, and climax on October 2 in Quebec City, Canada. Joining the two bands on the bill will be Trivium and In Flames.

“Can you hear that sound of armies on the march - of destruction on the horizon?" asks Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine. "That’s this tour, coming for you. We cannot wait to return to the stage and I promise you you do not want to miss these shows. You’re not going to know what hit you!"

“It’s been far too long since we got together to do our thing," adds Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe. "By ‘we’ I mean bands, road crew, bus drivers, truck drivers, local venue staff, vendors, audience, parking lot attendants, the freaking janitors- the whole damn enchilada. All of us. Together.

"Everyone has been waiting, but the time has come to put the puzzle back together – I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been more ready to hit the road with lamb of god. See y’all in a few months with Megadeth, Trivium, and In Flames.

"Over a year with no live music? These shows are gonna be insane..."

“The Metal Tour of the year couldn’t be stopped by anything," says Trivium's Matt Heafy. "It is still happening, and we can’t wait to bring back shows with this monumental tour. We’re ready. Are you?”

In Flames singer, Anders Fridén adds: “I can’t really describe how good it feels to be really talking about going on tour, let alone The Metal Tour of the Year. This setup is long overdue and we can’t wait to finally make it happen."

Tickets for any of the rescheduled shows will be valid on the new dates. For any cancelled dates, refunds will automatically be processed at point of purchase. New tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 7 at 10am local time at LiveNation.

Megadeth and Lamb Of God US Tour 2021

Aug 20: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Aug 21: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Aug 22: Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 24: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Aug 25: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 27: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Aug 29: Phoenix Arizona Federal Theatre, AZ

Aug 31: Reno Reno Events Center, NV

Sep 01: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 02: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA

Sep 04: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 05: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 09: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre: Chicago, IL

Sep 11: Danville Blue Ridge Festival, VA*

Sep 12: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Sep 13: Boston Leader Bank Pavilion, MA

Sep 15: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 16: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 18: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Sep 19: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Sep 20: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion, OH

Sep 22: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Sep 24: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre, MI

Sep 26: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre: St. Louis, MO

Sep 28: Minneapolis Armory, MN

Sep 30: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Oct 01: Laval Place Bell, QC

Oct 02: Quebec City Centre Videotron, QC

*Festival Date featuring all 4 bands