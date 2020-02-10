Megadeth and Lamb Of God announce massive co-headline tour

Megadeth and Lamb Of God will head out on the road across North America later this year on a co-headline tour.

The massive 55-date trek will kick off in Bristow, Virginia, on June 12 and wrap up in Reno, Nevada, on November 13. And as if that wasn’t enough, they’ll be bringing Trivium and In Flames along for the ride.

Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine says: “Hello me! I’m back again, better than ever and coming to a town near you with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames. If you want high octane metal madness this is the tour for you.”

Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton adds: “The world has never needed heavy more than it does today and top to bottom, this tour delivers!

“Lamb Of God has toured with and been friends with all of these bands for years, but for all of us to be on the same bill is something extra special. Come early and stay late. This is the metal tour of the year.”

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy says: “We are happy to be a part of the biggest real metal tour of the year. This tour is the main event and represents heavy metal and the culture that goes with it.“

In Flames vocalist Anders Fridén says they are “honoured” to be part of the tour and adds: “We were actually supposed to take this summer off, but of course we couldn’t say no. After playing shows with all of these guys for years, 2020 is going to feel like a kick ass reunion. See you on the road, Jesterheads!”

Tickets will go on general sale this coming Friday (February 14) at 10am local time through Live Nation.

Find a full list of shows below.

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames 2020 tour

Jun 12: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jun 13: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jun 14: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Jun 16: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Jun 17: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jun 18: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jun 20: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, MA

Jun 21: Boston Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, MA

Jun 23: Syracuse St. Joseph’s Heath Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY

Jun 24: Providence Bold Point Lake Amphitheater, RI

Jun 26: Darien Center, NY

Jun 28: Burgettstown S&T Bank Music Park, PA (on sale starts 11am local time)

Jun 29: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 01: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Jul 02: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre, MI

Jul 03: Indianapolis Ruoff Music Center, IN

Jul 05: Atlanta Ameris Music Center, GA

Jul 07: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion, OH

Jul 08: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, OH

Jul 10: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 11: St Louis, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO (on sale starts 11am local time)

Jul 12: Nashville Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Jul 14: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR (on sale starts 11am local time)

Jul 16: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Jul 17: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jul 18: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX (on sale starts 12noon local time)

Jul 20: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jul 21: Phoenix Isleta Amphitheater, AZ

Jul 23: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 25: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 26: Portland Moda Center, OR

Jul 29: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 30: Pocatello Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, ID

Aug 01: Concord Pavilion, CA

Oct 02: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 06: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Oct 07: New Orleans UNO Lakefront Arena, LA

Oct 09: Corpus Christi American Bank Center Arena, TX

Oct 11: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Oct 14: Springfield JOH Arena, MO

Oct 16: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Oct 21: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

Oct 23: Huntington Mountain Heath Arena, WV

Oct 24: Bethlehem The Wind Creek Event Center, PA

Oct 27: Quebec City Centre Videotron, QC

Oct 28: Laval Place Bell, QC

Oct 30: St Paul Armory, MN

Oct 31: Green Bay Resch Center, WI (on sale starts 11am local time)

Nov 02: Omaha Baxter Arena, NE

Nov 03: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, SD

Nov 05: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Nov 07: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events Center, NV

Nov 10: Spokane Arena, WA

Nov 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Arena, ID

Nov 13: Reno Events Center, NV