Guns N’ Roses, Megadeth and Lamb Of God postpone summer tours

Guns N’ Roses have announced they’re postponing their upcoming North American tour, while Megadeth’s shows with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames have been moved to 2021.

Guns N’ Roses, who previously cancelled their European tour, were due to kick off their summer tour in Philadelphia on July 8 and wrap up with a performance in Missoula on August 26 – but those shows will no longer take place.

The band say in a statement: “The North American tour is being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution. We will share the updated schedule as soon as the dates are finalised and all tickets will be honoured accordingly.

“If you are a ticket holder and would prefer a refund, please visit Live Nation for your options.

“Thank you for your understanding during this time as we look forward to coming back together very soon.”

Megadeth and Lamb Of God were scheduled to tour North America from mid-June with special guests Trivium and In Flames, with all four bands issuing a joint statement to update fans.

They say: “The summer leg of the metal tour of the year is being rescheduled to 2021. As soon as the new dates are finalised we’ll share the updated schedule.”

Tickets previously purchased will be valid for the rescheduled shows, with those looking for a refund encouraged to check in with Live Nation.

The statement continues: “We do not have an update on the Fall leg of the tour, but will share any further updates and information as we receive it. We look forward to returning to the stage.”

