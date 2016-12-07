Mayhem to release De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive

Mayhem have announced that they’ll release a live package on December 15.

De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive was recorded last year in Norrkoping, Sweden, during their headline set at the Black Christmas Festival. It marked the first time Mayhem played their influential 1994 debut album in full live.

It’ll be released on December 15.

The metal icons have also announced a North American tour, which will get underway in January, with the dates coming before they head out on a European tour across March and April – shows that’ll again see them play De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas in its entirety.

Singer Attila Csihar said: “Time passed and the whole band got stronger and more experienced. So now suddenly we felt it was the time to play that whole record finally, to release that beast after more than two decades.

“So De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas finally becomes alive!”

De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive is available to pre-order via the band’s official website. Their full tour dates can be seen below, with the new North American dates highlighted in bold.

De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive

De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive tracklist

Funeral Fog Freezing Moon Cursed In Eternity Pagan fears Life Eternal From The Dark Past Buried By Time And Dust De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas

Mayhem De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas tour 2017

Jan 20: Montreal Club Soda, QC

Jan 21: Toronto Phoenix Theater, ON

Jan 22: Cleveland Agora Ballroom, OH

Jan 23: Chicago Metro, IL

Jan 24: Milwaukee Turner Hall Ballroom, WI

Jan 25: Minneapolis Cabooze, MN

Jan 27: Denver Gothic Theater, CO

Jan 28: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Jan 30: Calgary Marquee, AB

Jan 31: Edmonton Starlite Room, AB

Feb 02: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Feb 03: Vancouver Rickshaw, BC

Feb 04: Portland Hawthorne Theater, OR

Feb 06: San Francisco Social Hall, CA

Feb 07: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Feb 08: Phoenix Club Red, AZ

Feb 10: San Antonio Alamo Music Hall, TX

Feb 11: Dallas Trees, TX

Feb 13: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Feb 14: Wilmington Throne Theater, NC

Feb 15: Washington The Howard Theater, DC

Feb 16: Philadelphia Theatre of the Living Arts, PA

Feb 17: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY

Feb 18: Boston Royale, MA

Feb 19: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

Mar 24: Karlstad Nojesfabriken, Sweden

Mar 25: Stockholm En Arena, Sweden

Mar 26: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Mar 27: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Mar 29: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Mar 30: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Mar 31: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Apr 01: Glasgow Lords Of The Land, UK

Apr 05: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Apr 06: Milan Live Club, Italy

Apr 07: Nova Gorica Mostovna, Slovenia

Apr 08: Vienna Metal Meeting, Austria

Apr 09: Zagreb Vintage Club, Croatia

Apr 10: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia

Apr 11: Sofia Mixtape5, Bulgaria

Apr 12: Brasov Club Rockstadt, Romania

Apr 13: Athens Fuzz Club, Greece

Apr 15: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Apr 16: Munich Dark Easter Metal Meeting, Germany

