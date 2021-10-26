Maybeshewill release video for Zarah, inspired by MP Zarah Sultana

UK post-rocker quintet Maybeshewill have released a brand new video for Zarah, which has been inspired by the Labour politician Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry, and her had-hitting maiden speech in the House Of Commons from 2020 on climate crisis.

Zarah is taken from the band's upcoming album album No Feeling Is Final which will be released through their own Robot Needs Home Collective Label on November 19. It's the first new music from the Leicester band since 2014's Fair Youth on Superball Music in 2014. The band announced their hiatus and a final farewell tour back in April 2016.

"The track is built around an extract of a speech by Zarah Sultana," explains guitarist Robin Southby. "Zarah’s words encapsulate the anger and frustration felt by younger generations, being denied a say in their own future by an older global elite who are staunchly opposed to taking action on the climate crisis in the name of wealth accumulation and upholding existing power structures.

"The speech decries the billionaire-led multinational corporations and nepotic career politicians who are desperately clinging on to the status quo of late-stage capitalism in the face of a world that is literally burning down around them.”

Maybeshewill will also perform their first London headline show since 2016 at Islington Assembly Hall on 15th December 2021. Tickets are on sale now.

Pre-order No Feeling Is Final.