Maybeshewill announce announce first London headline show since 2016

UK post-rockers Maybeshewill have announced that they will headline London's Islington Assembly Hall on December 15. It will be the Leicester band will have headlined the capital since they sold out Koko in Camden in 2106.

"We’re excited for our first show back and first proper headline show since Koko in 2016," the band say. "Having returned to the studio this year we’ll be using it as an opportunity to debut new material and revisit our back catalogue.”

Maybeshewill released their most recent album Fair Youth on Superball Music in 2014. The band announced their hiatus and a final farewell tour back in April 2016.

The band also recently revealed the 10th anniversary reissue of their third album I Was Here For A Moment, Then I Was Gone.

Get tickets.