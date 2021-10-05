Maybeshewill premiere video for brand new song Refuturing

UK post-rockers Maybeshewill have premiered their brand new video for Refuturing. It's the first new music from the Leicester quintet since 2014's Fair Youth on Superball Music in 2014. The band announced their hiatus and a final farewell tour back in April 2016.

At the same time the band have announced that they will release a brand new studio album No Feeling Is Final through their own Robot Needs Home Collective Label on November 19.

“Conceptually, Refuturing (and the album as a whole) is concerned with the existential dread surrounding the climate crisis, how we understand our complicity in the crisis within the confines of our current morality system and 'refuturing' - rejecting existing power structures used to subjugate, and reimagining a future built on entirely new systems that are sustainable and beneficial to all," says guitarist Robin Southby.

No Feeling Is Final was once again recorded and produced by bassist Jamie Ward. You can see the new album artwork below.

Maybeshewill will also perform their first London headline show since 2016 at Islington Assembly Hall on 15th December 2021. Tickets are on sale now.

Pre-order No Feeling Is Final.