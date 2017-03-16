Mastodon: Watch new video for Show Yourself

Mastodon have released a video for their new track Show Yourself.

It features on the band’s upcoming seventh album Emperor Of Sand, which will launch on March 31.

The band told this month’s edition of Metal Hammer that the title of the record was an allegory for cancer – with the follow-up to 2014’s Once More ‘Round The Sun recorded amid a period of personal heartache and anguish for all four band members.

Troy Sanders’ wife Jeza has been battling breast cancer, Bill Kelliher lost his mother to a brain tumour, Brann Dailor’s mother was taken ill after suffering chronic illnesses her entire life, and Brent Hinds was involved in a motorcycle accident which resulted in a broken leg.

Speaking about album sessions, Hinds said: “Mastodon is our way of going on. Mastodon is our therapy. The band was getting so deep that I could barely play a song without crying a lot of times.

“The new album is really emotional, and when you listen to it as a co-creator, as I am with my fellows, and they have had these horrible incidents happening in their lives with cancer affecting their loved ones, I absorb their hurt. It’s really sad.”

The full interview can be found in the new issue of Metal Hammer which is out now. Mastodon are the cover stars, while artists including Rammstein, Ghost, Volbeat, Creeper, Machine Head and Behemoth frontman Nergal also feature in the magazine.

The band also appear in the new issue of Classic Rock, which is also available now.

Mastodon will head out on the road from next month across North America. They’ll then return to Europe in June for several dates, including an appearance at the UK’s Download festival.

Mastodon Emperor Of Sand tracklist

Sultan’s Curse Show Yourself Precious Stones Steambreather Roots Remain Word To The Wise Ancient Kingdom Clandestiny Andromeda Scorpion Breath Jaguar God

Apr 14: Missoula Wilma Theater, MT

Apr 15: Seattle Paramount Theater, WA

Apr 16: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Apr 18: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Apr 20: Hollywood Palladium, CA

Apr 21: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

Apr 22: Las Vegas Las Rageous, NV

Apr 23: Salt Lake City Complex, UT

Apr 24: Denver Fillmore, CO

Apr 26: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Apr 27: St louis The Pageant, MO

Apr 28: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Apr 29: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 30: Fort Myers Fort Rock, FL

May 02: Washington Fillmore, DC

May 03: Toronto Rebel, ON

May 04: Cleveland Agora Theater, OH

May 05: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 06: Philadelphia Electric Factory Outdoors, PA

May 08: Boston House Of Blues, MA

May 09: Portland State Theater, ME

May 11: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

May 12: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

May 13: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

May 14: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

May 16: Detroit Royal Oak Theater, MI

May 17: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

May 18: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

May 19: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

May 20: Austin ACL Live, TX

Jun 09: Download Festival, UK

Jun 11: Bretigny Sur Orge Base Aerienne 217, France

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

