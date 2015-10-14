Mastodon Troy's wife being treated for breast cancer

Mastodon’s Troy Sanders has revealed that his wife Jeza is being treated for breast cancer.

Her diagnosis came in July and coincided with the band cancelling a string of dates in Europe and a festival appearance in Canada for what they described at the time as a “personal family matter.“ Sanders says his wife’s prognosis is “very good” because the cancer was detected early.

He says: “Although I generally keep to myself and am very private with my personal life, I recognise this as something bigger than me and needs to be shared.

“My wife Jeza was diagnosed with breast cancer in July of this year. She has already begun treatment and her prognosis is very, very good. Early detection saved her life. It may save your life, too. Please encourage the ladies in your life to get screened today.”

Jeza, 41, says that the disease runs in her family and that she has been “neurotically checking” herself since she was in her early 30s.

She adds: “No matter how old or how young you are, always listen to your body and always pay attention to your intuition. Over 85% of women who get breast cancer do not have a family history and are taken by complete surprise.

“There is no rhyme or reason to these malignant cells, so in addition to yearly mammograms please do monthly self checks and if you ever notice anything unusual, have it looked at by your doctor. If for whatever reason they disregard it, get a second opinion. You are your only advocate and awareness is everything.”

For more information on breast cancer in the US, visit National Breast Cancer online. In the UK, Cancer Research offers advice and information on the condition.