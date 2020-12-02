Mass Sky Raid release video for new single Breakthrough

Australian alt.prog quartet Mass Sky Raid have premiered the video for their new single Breakthrough. It's the first new material from the Gold Coast-based band since their 2017 debut album Science Of Fiction and it's resultant singles. Breakthrough is released on Friday December 4.

"Breakthrough sonically creates a musical intensity through the use of ambient guitar layers supported by a driving rhythm section," says vocalist Adam Lomas. "Light and shades, both instrumentally and vocally, are explored to create a progressive journey for the listener from melodic progressive verses to anthemic reaching choruses."



"Lyrically Breakthrough explores the challenges we have in our everyday life as we attempt to break away from a systemised existence living with society’s expectations that are sometimes organically inbuilt and unfulfilling. It looks at the impact of each decision we make which brings its own consequence and provokes the listener to find their own truth."

Mass Sky Raid (Lomas is joined by Alex Kewley (guitar) and new faces drummer Nic Ross and bassist Joshua Whitney) formed in 2011 and released their debut EP, Courage Under Fire’ in mid 2013. The band have toured with the likes of Australian proggers Dead Letter Circus and Twelve Foot Ninja.