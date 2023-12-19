Save up to 47% in Marshall’s epic Christmas sale - speakers and headphones reduced

With Christmas fast approaching, Marshall have decided to reduce prices across their range of home audio in both the US and UK. So if you've been looking for a new speaker or pair of headphones to give someone this year, this is a great time to jump in.

On the official Marshall website there are loads of neat offers across their range, including 47% off the desktop Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker in the US. The price is down from $379.99, now $199.99 making this a great time to pick one up if it's been on your shopping list.

Meanwhile in the UK, you can get 38% off a pair of Marshall Major IV headphones, down from their RRP of £129.99 to £79.99.

The Marshall sale will run until December 27, so if you have a bit of spending Christmas spending money, you'll still be able to pick up a nice bargain.

Marshall sale: Savings on speakers & headphones

Marshall are holding a big Christmas sale with loads of cash lopped off the price of their speakers and headphones in both the US and UK. For example, in the US, the Uxbridge speaker has 40% off, while in the UK you can save 33% on the Minor III in-ears headphones. The sale closes its doors on December 27, so get in quick!

I've picked out a few of my favourite deals in Marshall's festive sale, starting with a couple of US standouts.

The Kilburn II in either Black or Black & Brass has $100 off, with Marshall taking the price down from $299.99 to $199.99. This is a great portable Bluetooth speaker which will happily pump out tunes for 20 hours on a single charge. It’s powered by 36 Watts making this a dependable and powerful performer.

As for headphones, how about the Major IV on-ear headphones in either Brown or Black, which are down from $149.99 to $99.99? Not only do they provide a huge 80 hours of battery life, but they deliver a balanced sound that’s perfect for rock’n’roll.

In the UK, you can pick up the ultra-portable Emberton speaker - down from £129.99 to £89.99 in its Black or Forest colour variations. It’s Marshall’s most popular speaker thanks to 20 hours of playtime, its perfect size and top audio delivery. It’ll even fit in a Christmas stocking!

Finally, I've picked out the Marshall Minor III in-ear headphones in Black which have been reduced from £119.99 to £79.99. These robust earbuds deliver 25 hours of music and are perfect for when you’re out and about. Less than 80 sheets for these is a real bargain.

