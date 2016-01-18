Mars Red Sky launch Shot In Providence video

Mars Red Sky have unveiled a video for their track Shot In Providence.
The song is taken from the stoner rock band’s EP Providence – out on January 22 and available for pre-order. It’ll be released on various formats, including seven-track CD featuring live bonus tracks and three-track limited-edition vinyl.
They’ll also release their third album Apex III (A Praise For The Burning Soul) on February 29. It’s the follow-up to 2014’s Stranded In Arcadia.
The band head out on tour for a run of dates across Europe starting later this month.
Mars Red Sky Providence CD tracklist
- Shot In Providence
- The Homesick Deaf
- Sapphire Vessel
- Falls (Live)
- Be My Guide (Live)
- Marble Sky (Live)
- The Light Beyond (Live)
Mars Red Sky Providence vinyl tracklist
- Shot in providence
- The Homesick Deaf
- Sapphire Vessel
Mars Red Sky 2016 European tour
Jan 28: Bordeaux L’Antirouille, France
Feb 10: San Sebastian Dabadaba, Spain
Feb 11: Gijon Sala Acapulco, Spain
Feb 12: Santiago De Compostela Sala Sonar, Spain
Feb 13: Madrid Sala Fun House, Spain
Feb 14: Zaragoza La Ley Seca, Spain
Feb 20: Bourges Le 22, France
Feb 26: Niort Le Camji, France
Mar 01: Leipzig Werk 2, Germany
Mar 02: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany
Mar 03: Brussels VK, Belgium
Mar 04: Paris Le Divan Du Monde, France
Mar 05: Rotterdam Baroeg, Netherlands
Mar 06: Berlin Lido, Germany
Mar 08: Stuttgart Universum, Germany
Mar 09: Linz Stadtwerstaff, Austria
Mar 10: Vienna Arena, Austria
Mar 11: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia
Mar 12: Munich Under The Black Moon Festival, Germany
Mar 14: Lausanne Le Romandie, Switzerland
Mar 15: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Mar 16: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Mar 17: Arlon L’Entrepot, Belgium
Mar 18: Eindhoven Tuchthuis, Netherlands
Mar 19: Hannover Faust, Germany
Mar 29: Rennes L’Ubu, France
Mar 30: Roubaix La Cave Aux Poetes, France
Mar 31: Le Chabada Anglers, France
Apr 01: Le Manege Lorient, France
Apr 02: Nantes Metalorgie Fest, France
Apr 05: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France
Apr 06: Lyon Le Marche Gare, France
Apr 07: Draguignan Le Bucephale, France
Apr 08: Barcelona Sala Plataforma, Spain
Apr 09: Montpellier Le Black Sheep, France
Apr 10: Clermont La Coop De Mai, France
Apr 12: Tours Le Temps Machine, France
Apr 16: Le Mans Salle Jean Carmet, France
Apr 17: Dunkerque Les 4 Ecluses, France