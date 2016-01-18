Mars Red Sky launch Shot In Providence video

Mars Red Sky have unveiled a video for their track Shot In Providence.

The song is taken from the stoner rock band’s EP Providence – out on January 22 and available for pre-order. It’ll be released on various formats, including seven-track CD featuring live bonus tracks and three-track limited-edition vinyl.

They’ll also release their third album Apex III (A Praise For The Burning Soul) on February 29. It’s the follow-up to 2014’s Stranded In Arcadia.

The band head out on tour for a run of dates across Europe starting later this month.

Mars Red Sky Providence CD tracklist

Shot In Providence The Homesick Deaf Sapphire Vessel Falls (Live) Be My Guide (Live) Marble Sky (Live) The Light Beyond (Live)

Mars Red Sky Providence vinyl tracklist

Shot in providence The Homesick Deaf Sapphire Vessel

Mars Red Sky 2016 European tour

Jan 28: Bordeaux L’Antirouille, France

Feb 10: San Sebastian Dabadaba, Spain

Feb 11: Gijon Sala Acapulco, Spain

Feb 12: Santiago De Compostela Sala Sonar, Spain

Feb 13: Madrid Sala Fun House, Spain

Feb 14: Zaragoza La Ley Seca, Spain

Feb 20: Bourges Le 22, France

Feb 26: Niort Le Camji, France

Mar 01: Leipzig Werk 2, Germany

Mar 02: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany

Mar 03: Brussels VK, Belgium

Mar 04: Paris Le Divan Du Monde, France

Mar 05: Rotterdam Baroeg, Netherlands

Mar 06: Berlin Lido, Germany

Mar 08: Stuttgart Universum, Germany

Mar 09: Linz Stadtwerstaff, Austria

Mar 10: Vienna Arena, Austria

Mar 11: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Mar 12: Munich Under The Black Moon Festival, Germany

Mar 14: Lausanne Le Romandie, Switzerland

Mar 15: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Mar 16: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Mar 17: Arlon L’Entrepot, Belgium

Mar 18: Eindhoven Tuchthuis, Netherlands

Mar 19: Hannover Faust, Germany

Mar 29: Rennes L’Ubu, France

Mar 30: Roubaix La Cave Aux Poetes, France

Mar 31: Le Chabada Anglers, France

Apr 01: Le Manege Lorient, France

Apr 02: Nantes Metalorgie Fest, France

Apr 05: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Apr 06: Lyon Le Marche Gare, France

Apr 07: Draguignan Le Bucephale, France

Apr 08: Barcelona Sala Plataforma, Spain

Apr 09: Montpellier Le Black Sheep, France

Apr 10: Clermont La Coop De Mai, France

Apr 12: Tours Le Temps Machine, France

Apr 16: Le Mans Salle Jean Carmet, France

Apr 17: Dunkerque Les 4 Ecluses, France