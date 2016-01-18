Trending

Mars Red Sky launch Shot In Providence video

By News  

View promo for track taken from band's upcoming EP - out January 22

Mars Red Sky have unveiled a video for their track Shot In Providence.

The song is taken from the stoner rock band’s EP Providence – out on January 22 and available for pre-order. It’ll be released on various formats, including seven-track CD featuring live bonus tracks and three-track limited-edition vinyl.

They’ll also release their third album Apex III (A Praise For The Burning Soul) on February 29. It’s the follow-up to 2014’s Stranded In Arcadia.

The band head out on tour for a run of dates across Europe starting later this month.

Mars Red Sky Providence CD tracklist

  1. Shot In Providence
  2. The Homesick Deaf
  3. Sapphire Vessel
  4. Falls (Live)
  5. Be My Guide (Live)
  6. Marble Sky (Live)
  7. The Light Beyond (Live)

Mars Red Sky Providence vinyl tracklist

  1. Shot in providence
  2. The Homesick Deaf
  3. Sapphire Vessel

Mars Red Sky 2016 European tour

Jan 28: Bordeaux L’Antirouille, France
Feb 10: San Sebastian Dabadaba, Spain
Feb 11: Gijon Sala Acapulco, Spain
Feb 12: Santiago De Compostela Sala Sonar, Spain
Feb 13: Madrid Sala Fun House, Spain
Feb 14: Zaragoza La Ley Seca, Spain
Feb 20: Bourges Le 22, France
Feb 26: Niort Le Camji, France
Mar 01: Leipzig Werk 2, Germany
Mar 02: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany
Mar 03: Brussels VK, Belgium
Mar 04: Paris Le Divan Du Monde, France
Mar 05: Rotterdam Baroeg, Netherlands
Mar 06: Berlin Lido, Germany
Mar 08: Stuttgart Universum, Germany
Mar 09: Linz Stadtwerstaff, Austria
Mar 10: Vienna Arena, Austria
Mar 11: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia
Mar 12: Munich Under The Black Moon Festival, Germany
Mar 14: Lausanne Le Romandie, Switzerland
Mar 15: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Mar 16: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Mar 17: Arlon L’Entrepot, Belgium
Mar 18: Eindhoven Tuchthuis, Netherlands
Mar 19: Hannover Faust, Germany
Mar 29: Rennes L’Ubu, France
Mar 30: Roubaix La Cave Aux Poetes, France
Mar 31: Le Chabada Anglers, France
Apr 01: Le Manege Lorient, France
Apr 02: Nantes Metalorgie Fest, France
Apr 05: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France
Apr 06: Lyon Le Marche Gare, France
Apr 07: Draguignan Le Bucephale, France
Apr 08: Barcelona Sala Plataforma, Spain
Apr 09: Montpellier Le Black Sheep, France
Apr 10: Clermont La Coop De Mai, France
Apr 12: Tours Le Temps Machine, France
Apr 16: Le Mans Salle Jean Carmet, France
Apr 17: Dunkerque Les 4 Ecluses, France