Marko Hietala shares video for rocking new single Rebel Of The North

Former Nightwish bassist and singer Marko Hietala has shared a new video for his latest single, the rocking Rebel Of The North.

The new single is taken from Hiteala's upcoming album, Roses From The Deep, which will be released through Nuclear Blast Records on February 7, and features a striking new video filmed against the breathtaking backdrop of a picturesque Spanish village.

"This one is a rocker," Hietala enthuses. "The main riff will put you into the Nordics with a slam. And the story is about reimagining, reinventing, and then gathering yourself into a better new being. We should never take ourselves for granted. It leads to becoming jaded and boring. Your inner kid wants to learn and apply anything and everything. Just don’t get in the way of yourself."

Roses From The Deep was recorded by Hietala and his band (Tuomas Wäinölä - guitars, Vili Ollila - keyboards, Anssi Nykänen - drums), and follows a similar musical path to 2020's Pyre Of The Black Heart, mixing elements of elements of progressive rock, folk and symphonic metal, whilst drawing inspiration from myth, nature, and the human experience.

Roses From The Deep will be available as a double vinyl gatefold in oxblood red and as a CD jewelcase. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Roses From The Deep.

MARKO HIETALA - Rebel of the North (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On