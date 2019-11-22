Nightwish's Marko Hietala announces new solo album for January

Nightwish bassist and singer Marko Hietala will release his debut solo album Pyre Of The Black Heart through Nuclear Blast on January 24. Hietala describes the sound as "hard prog" and you can watch the promo video for first single Stones below.

"Well, let's put it this way: Nightwish is without any doubt my main band, and thanks to income from that direction, I don't have to be that commercially aware," Hietala tells Prog. "What I mean is that when I was coming up with the ideas for this solo record, I was able to do simply anything without limits. So if I had a goal, it was to not have any kind of limits, but to prepare an unpredictable, spontaneous, adventurous, ferocious and intimate solo record. And now when I listen to the final album, I can say with my hand on my heart that I – or rather us – pulled it off... The record is a really diverse musical roller coaster ride that takes.

"Even if Pyre Of The Black Heart is definitely my solo album, I didn't compose everything on my own. When the song writing process was really in full swing, I kept sending all the ideas to my long-time collaborators Tuomas Wäinölä [guitar] and Vili Ollila [keyboards], and this ingenious two-some came up with great additions and arrangements, one after another. Drummer Anssi Nykänen – who is simply a wizard behind his set – completed the line-up like no other."

The full tracklisting is:

Stones

The Voice Of My Father

Star, Sand And Shadow

Dead God’s Son

For You

I Am The Way

Runner Of The Railways

Death March For Freedom

I Dream

Truth Shall Set You Free

Hietala will undertake a solo tour in February. "Come February... We simply can't wait to get out on the road! It will be amazing to perform these solo songs for all those multinational friends of my music. I strongly recommend coming out to see my band during this run, titled Tour of the Black Heart, as this will be my first and last European solo tour in a long time – or ever!"

Hietala and band will play:

GER Hamburg Markthalle - Feb 2

GER Frankfurt Batschkapp - 4

GER Munich Backstage - 6

GER Leipzig der ANKER - 7

POL Wroclaw Centrum Koncertowe A2 - 8

CZE Prague Roxy - 9

HUN Budapest - Barba Negra - 11

GER Stuttgart Im Wizemann - 13

SWI Pratteln Z7 - 14

GER Oberhausen Turbinenhalle - 16

NED Amsterdam Melkweg - 17

FRA Paris La Machine du Moulin Rouge - 18

Pyre Of The Blackheart can be pre-ordered here.

