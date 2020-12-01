Marisa And The Moths launch powerful video for How Did You Get So Weak?

Rising grunge stars Marisa And The Moths have launched a video for new single How Did You Get So Weak?

The single is timed to build momentum for the Time To Talk campaign, launched last week by Moths singer Maria Rodriguez to raise awareness and support for victims of physical, mental and financial domestic abuse.

Since the campaign's launch, the band have uploaded a series of videos to their Facebook page and YouTube channel in which Marisa talks to fans who've been victims of abuse.

"'How Did You Get So Weak?' is the question that I asked myself at the start of what ended up being an extremely traumatic relationship," explains Marisa. "I knew that there was something wrong at the time, but because of various reasons I felt too scared to leave. Now I’m on the other side of this situation, I’d really like to use the release of this song to help others."

Marisa's own experience of abuse not only inspired How Did You Get So Weak?, but also prompted the Time To Talk campaign.



"There is a lot of negative stigma around discussing the topic, but we seriously need to start talking about it," she says. "Due to the isolation effects caused by the pandemic, this year has seen a significant increase in domestic violence, harassment, and abuse during the coronavirus pandemic.



“Abuse can happen to anyone. Men, women, and children. I want to let the victims know that they can get out, they are not alone, and they will be stronger for it in the end. But most importantly, that they are not weak, they are a victim and there is help for them out there."

Proceeds from sales of the single will be donated to Dash, a charity that supports victims of domestic abuse in East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire.



Donate to Dash.

