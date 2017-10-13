Marilyn Manson announces rescheduled North American tour dates

Marilyn Manson has rescheduled his postponed October North American tour.

He was forced to pull the plug on all his planned dates this month after suffering an injury at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom, when a pistol stage prop fell on top of him last month.

The new dates will now take place in January and February next year as part of a wider run of shows. Tickets for the original concerts will remain valid, with the exception of Columbus and Phoenix. Refunds for those performances, which had been planned for October 8 and 26 respectively, are available from the point of purchase.

Find a full list of Manson’s rescheduled dates below.

This month’s Metal Hammer magazine cover star has also spoken for the first time about that night’s events in New York.

He tells Yahoo: “I only recently watched the video of it. I can see how it could look terrifying. It was terrifying for me, because the truss was not secured properly.

“I wasn’t trying to climb it – it started to fall and I tried to push back and I didn’t get out the way in time. I’m not sure what I hit my head on, but it did fall on to my leg and break the fibula in two places. The pain was excruciating.”

He adds: “It definitely could have crushed my skull and my ribs. I have some minor bruising in that area, but it took six guys to pull it off of me. It was like wrestling a giant iron monster.”

Manson’s next scheduled live performance will be at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest on November 5.

Marilyn Manson 2018 North American tour

Jan 10: Phoenix Van Buren, AZ

Jan 12: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Jan 13: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Jan 16: Oakland Fox Theatre, CA

Jan 19: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Jan 20: Denver Fillmore, CO

Jan 23: San Antonio Aztec Theatre, TX

Jan 24: Houston House of Blues, TX

Jan 26: Springfield Shrine Mosque, MO

Jan 27: Tulsa Brady Theatre, OK

Jan 28: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre, MO

Jan 30: Des Moines 7 Flags Event Center, IA

Jan 31: Minneapolis The Myth, MN

Feb 02: Madison The Orpheum, WI

Feb 03: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Feb 06: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Feb 07: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe, MI

Feb 09: Buffalo Rapids Theatre, NY

Feb 11: Toronto Rebel, ON

Feb 12: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Feb 13: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Feb 15: Huntington Paramount Theatre, NY

Feb 16: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

