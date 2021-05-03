Marillion reschedule some European tour dates and Holland weekend

Marillion have announced that they've been forces to reschedule a string of 2021 Euorpean tour dates on their Light at The End Of The Tunnel tour, due to continued COVID uncertainty

"We have been advised by our European tour agents, that the concerts on-sale in France, The Netherlands and Germany for October 2021 may not be able to take place as planned," the band explain in a statement. "We have reluctantly agreed that we should move that part of the tour into 2022 and are arranging new dates right now. For those of you who have already purchased tickets you will be able to get a refund or exchange them for the new dates.



"To say we are disappointed would be an understatement, but we have to allow countries to get to a point where they are able to have a large proportion of their populations vaccinated so that mass gatherings, such as concerts, can take place without restrictions. We will put all details of the new tour dates and how to obtain your refund, if necessary, onto our website as soon as we get the information. It is currently impossible to obtain COVID related insurance for these dates so moving was our only option in the end."

At the same time, the band's proposed Port Zelande Marillion Weekend scheduled for March 2022 will now shift to 2023.

"This is because Marillion finance and organise the PZ Weekend ourselves. Up-front costs are huge and if the event had to be cancelled (as a consequence of another lockdown by the Dutch Government) the loss could sink us," they add. "As we are unable to insure the event against COVID related cancellation, we are unable to take that risk."

The band stress that all remaining Weekends in Leicester, Stockholm, Lodz, Montreal and Lisbon will all proceed as planned, as will the band's Cruise To The Edge appearance.

The band's scheduled UK dates look to be fine at the moment and Marillion have also announced that they will be doing a livestream of their second night at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo. Ticket details will be announced shortly.