Marillion announce The Light At The End Of The Tunnel tour for November 2021

UK prog rockers Marillion have announced UK tour dates for November 2021. As the chosen tour name implies, the Light At The End Of The Tunnel tour will allow Marillion to shed some light on UK stages with the long, dark days of Covid-19, hopefully, behind us by then.

"We’re currently writing album number 19 and, as you might imagine, looking forward with every sinew to getting back on the road and playing it to you," says singer Steve Hogarth. "Not as much as my wife’s looking forward to getting me out of the house though…"

Marillion recently held an online Couch Convention, replicating their award-winning Weekends online for fans around the world. The event also raised over £30,000 for the band's crew.

“What a weekend it was," exclaims keyboard player Mark Kelly. "We were totally stunned and knocked out by everyone’s involvement in everything that went on, from Steve Rothery’s late night cocktails to Pete’s Bass Masterclass. Ian’s Drum Q&A and my early morning fun run and all the music, chat and fancy dress in between.

“It was fun for us to be in the audience, too, reading and reacting to all your comments as the shows were streamed. The crew tip-jar was overflowing with your generosity, you raised a substantial sum for our wonderful crew. The money will go a long way to helping them survive a difficult year. Thank you!”

Tickets for the Light At The End Of The Tunnel tour go on sale this Friday October 23. The Apollo Hammersmith shows will be - one night seated and one night standing.

Marillion Light At The End Of The Tunnel tour dates:

Nov 14 - Hull City Hall

Nov 15 - Edinburgh Usher Hall

Nov 17 - Cardiff St. David's Hall

Nov 18 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Nov 20 - Cambridge Corn Exchange

Nov 21 - Birmingham City Hall

Nov 23 - Liverpool Philharmonic

Nov 24 - Bath Forum

Nov 26 - London Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (seated)

Nov 27 - London Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (standing)