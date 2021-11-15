Marillion get brave with new tour setlist (spoiler alert!)

Marillion kicked off their Light At The End Of The Tunnel tour last night at Hull City Hall. With the band set to release their latest album, An Hour Before It's Dark, early in the New Year, all that we knew prior to the band hitting the stage, was that they'd be airing one new song, Be Hard On Yourself, from the upcoming album.

Now Prog seen the setlist from last night's show and it's fair to say in contains one or two surprises, as well as representing a fairly even spread of material from Steve Hogarth's 30 plus years with the band, whilst being very different from the sets the band played on the with Friends From The Orchestra tour back in 2019

Fans of 1994's Brave will no doubt be delighted to see no less than three songs from that album, while the band dip back as far as 1989 Seasons End, Hogarth's debut with the band.

Nothing at all from This Strange Engine, Radiation, marillion.com, Anoraknophobia or Happiness Is The Road, but encores of The Leavers from 2016's FEAR and a surprise rendition of 1983's Garden Party to close the show will have brought a smile to everyone's faces.

Most attention would have been paid to Be Hard On Yourself, footage of which has already appeared on YouTube. A powerfully emotive eight minutes that suggests Hogarth's recent claim that the new album represented the band's most upbeat sounding music for many years was spot on.

Needless to say, reaction from. the show has been ecstatic, with fan Tim Lawrie stating on Twitter: "Marillion. Fucking awesome. Never seen a band so overjoyed to be back on stage. Wonderful."

Marillion Light At The End Of The Tunnel tour setlist

Sounds That Can't Be Made

King

Beautiful

You're Gone

The Party

Bridge

Living With The Big Lie

Runaway

Be Hard On Yourself

Berlin

The Release

Neverland

Encore One

The Leavers 1: Wake Up In Music

The Leavers 2: The Remainers

The Leavers 3: Vapour Trails In The Sky

The Leavers 4: The Jumble Of Days

The Leavers 5: One Tonight

Encore Two

Garden Party