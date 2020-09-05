Marillion Couch Convention: Saturday Schedule

It's day two of Marillion's Couch Convention. Coming up today, there's a screening of the All One Tonight concert film, Mark Kelly's pub quiz, cocktails with Steve Rothery and a load of Q&As with various The Web fan clubs around the world.
Highlights coming up tomorrow include Ian's drum Q&A, Pete's bass masterclass, a Q&A with Prog Editor Jerry Ewing and the screening of the Brave Live 2013 concert film.
Mark will be entertaining everyone with a virtual fun run at 9.30am as well. Wonder how many fo you will be up for that?
A full programme of events can be found here.
Today's order of service with relevant links:
All Day: Website Treasure Hunt. Marillion website.
3pm: Steve Hogarth Web Germany Q&A. The Web Germany Fan Club Instagram.
3.30pm: Mark Kelly's Marillion Pub Quiz. Marillion Facebook Page.
4pm: Pete Trewavas Web France Q&A. The Web France Fan Club Facebook Page.
5pm: Ian Mosley Web Portugal Q&A. Email mail@thewebportugal.com to register.
5.30pm: Mark Kelly Web Brazil Q&A. The Web Brazil Fan Club Facebook Page.
6.30pm: Steve Rothery Web In Spanish Q&A. The Web In Spanish Fan Club Facebook Page.
7pm: Support Act - Marillion Solo Projects. Marillion's You Tube Channel.
8.30pm: All One Tonight Concert Film. Marillion's You Tube Channel.
10.30pm: Steve Rothery's Cocktail Corner. Marillion's You Tube Channel.