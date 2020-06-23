Marillion announce free 2020 Couch Convention

Last month, it was revealed Marillion had taken the decision to move their award-winning Weekends to 2022 – although they still hope to take to the stage in Leicester from April 30 to May 2, 2020.

And while there’s no chance of seeing the band in the flesh this year, fans will be able to attend the newly announced Couch Convention – a free online event taking place on September 4, 5 and 6 where they'll be able to watch Marbles In The Park, All One Tonight and Brave Live 2013.

Marillion say in a statement: “We are pleased to announce the first –and hopefully only – Marillion Couch Convention 2020.

“While the world is slowly opening back up and live concerts seem a long way off, we thought we'd cheer everyone, including ourselves up with a Marillion Weekend in your very own home!

“On the weekend of September 4-6, 2020, we are inviting you to join us at our online Weekend with all the fun and games of our usual Marillion Weekends, but all virtual and for free.

“On each of the evenings, we will be streaming a full concert film on our YouTube channel and we are hoping fans around the world will gather and watch together.

“The band will be watching along with you while we watch ‘as one’. We will also be replicating other Marillion Weekend experiences during the day on Saturday and Sunday: hosting quizzes, Instagram chats, Twitter Q&As, aftershow parties and lots of other fun stuff.”

Marillion add: “There will be a lot of opportunities for you to interact with the band and chances to win some great prizes.”

Marillion report that fan clubs around the world will be running their own events, which will be added to the Couch Convention website when announced.

The band say: “If in your country lockdown regulations have eased, and it safe to do so, you could consider meeting up with friends to share the occasion.

"We also appreciate that everyone is on different time zones, and our evening shows may well be morning or afternoon for some of you, but we hope there will be chances for everyone to have some fun over the course of the weekend.

“We have created a range of ‘at home’ merchandise which we will be putting up for pre-order in the next couple of weeks. This includes a t-shirt, event laminate, confetti, beer and wine glasses and even a Marillion BBQ apron!”

Last month, Marillion released a lockdown version of their Brave track Made Again featuring video clips of fans from all over the world.

Marillion previously released a lockdown video for a new version of their Seasons End classic Easter.