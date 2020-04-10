Marillion record new version of Easter... for Easter

UK proggers Marillion have recorded a brand new version of Easter. The song, inspired by W.B Yeats' poem Easter 1916 is a fan favourite which appeared on the band's 1989 album Season's End, the first to feature vocalist Steve Hogarth, and was released as a single in 1990, reaching No. 34.

The new version was uploaded on to YouTube this morning by the band, featuring Hogarth, guitarist Steve Rothery, bassist Pete Trewavas, keyboard player Mark Kelly and drummer Ian Mosley.

"We hope that everyone is staying safe and healthy and obeying whatever rules your own country has set in place," the band say. "As it's Easter Weekend, Mark had the cool idea of us virtually-getting-together to record a new version of Easter in our homes. Hopefully it will put a smile on your faces. Thanks to Messrs Hunter and Kennedy for the technical wizardry."

You can watch the band's lockdown version below. Happy Easter...