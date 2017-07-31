Carl Palmer named Prog God 2017

Emerson, Lake & Palmer drummer Carl Palmer has been named the Prog God for 2017 – and he’ll pick up the award at this year’s Progressive Music Awards in association with Orange Amplification in London in September.

He’s being honoured for his 50 years of service to the prog scene which, along with his body of work with ELP, also includes his career with multi-platinum selling supergroup Asia along with his solo work.

Previous recipients of the award are Rick Wakeman, Jon Anderson, Peter Gabriel, Tony Banks and Ian Anderson.

Palmer says: “This is a fantastic award to have and I feel very honoured, but I also feel a little bit sad that Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, who both died last year, aren’t here as well.

“They played a big part in the progressive movement and in helping me to get where I am, so I’m accepting it in honour of them.”

Palmer, along with 300 other musicians, industry figureheads and VIPs, will attend the Progressive Music Awards in association with Orange Amplification at London’s Underglobe on September 14.

The night will once again be hosted by Matthew Wright and the ceremony will also be streamed live via the Prog website.

