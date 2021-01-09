Maraton release live clip of Almost Human

Norwegian prog rockers Maraton have released a new live video of them performing Almost Human. The clip is taken form a live stream the band performed for fans during the summer lockdown.

In collaboration with Vi Er Live, Oslo Audio and Under My Wing Maraton performed their first ever full production live concert online. the vibrant live show managed to capture Maraton's catchy prog topped by Fredrik Bergersen Klemp's impressive vocals perfectly.

The track is taken from the band's debut album Meta, which is now available as extended edition on all digital services as Meta +, including the two extra tracks Almost Human and Fringe Logic.

Maraton hit the headlines in 2019 when they released debut single Blood Human, when it was noted that US rockers Imagine Dragons featured the very same artwork fr their release Bad Liar.

Get Meta +.