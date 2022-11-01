Måneskin announce new album RUSH

Italian glam sensations Måneskin have announced that their third album, RUSH, will be released on January 20 next year. The news came via the band's social media platforms and via streaming service Spotify, who announced the album at the same time.
No details regarding the recording or tracklist have been confirmed, although presumably RUSH will include recent single The Loneliest as well as Kool Kids, a song the band premiered late last month at Mexico City's Pepsi Center on the opening night of their Loud Kids tour. Two other singles released this year – Supermodel and their cover of the Elvis Presley classic If I Can Dream, taken from the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic - may also find a home on the new album.
Måneskin are currently on the North American leg of their Loud Kids tour, and will return to Europe in February. Full dates below.
Måneskin Loud Kids tour 2022/2023
Nov 03: San Francisco Masonic Theater, CA
Nov 04: San Francisco Masonic Theater, CA
Nov 07: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA
Nov 10: Phoenix Federal Theater, AZ
Nov 12: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT
Nov 14: Denver The Fillmore, CO
Nov 17: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL
Nov 18: Detroit Fillmore, MI
Nov 21: Toronto History, ON
Nov 22: Toronto History, ON
Nov 24: Montreal MTelus, QC
Nov 26: Boston MGM @ Fenway, MA
Nov 28: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA
Nov 29: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA
Dec 02: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY
Dec 03: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY
Dec 05: Washington Anthem, DC
Dec 07: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA
Dec 09: Miami Fillmore, FL
Dec 12: Houston Bayou Theater, TX
Dec 13: Dallas Southside Ballroom, TX
Dec 16: Las Vegas Virgin Theater, NV
Feb 23: Pesaro Vitifrigo Arena, Italy
Feb 25: Torino Palalpitour, Italy
Feb 27: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Mar 02: Bruxelles Forest National, Belgium
Mar 03: Bruxelles Forest National, Belgium
Mar 06: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany
Mar 10: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Mar 13: Paris Accor Arena, France
May 16: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
May 17: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
May 20: Firenze Nelson Mandela Forum, Italy
May 21: Firenze Nelson Mandela Forum, Italy
May 24: Roma Palazzo dello Sport, Italy
May 25: Roma Palazzo dello Sport, Italy
May 28: Napoli Palapartenope, Italy
May 29: Napoli Palapartenope, Italy
May 31: Bari Palaflorio, Italy
Apr 03: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Apr 04: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Apr 06: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Apr 11: Barcelona Palau Saint Jordi, Spain
Apr 26: Zurich Switzerland Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Apr 28: Wien Austria Wiener Statdhalle, Austria
Apr 30: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
May 02: Copenhagen The Royal Arena, Denmark
May 05: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy
May 08: London The O2 Arena, UK
May 12: Warsaw Poland Torwar Hall, Poland
May 14: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
May 16: Budapest Arena, Hungary
May 18: Riga Arena Riga, Latvia
May 19: Tallin Saku Suurhall, Estonia
Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).