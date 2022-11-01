Måneskin announce new album RUSH

Italian glam sensations Måneskin have announced that their third album, RUSH, will be released on January 20 next year. The news came via the band's social media platforms and via streaming service Spotify, who announced the album at the same time.

No details regarding the recording or tracklist have been confirmed, although presumably RUSH will include recent single The Loneliest as well as Kool Kids, a song the band premiered late last month at Mexico City's Pepsi Center on the opening night of their Loud Kids tour. Two other singles released this year – Supermodel and their cover of the Elvis Presley classic If I Can Dream, taken from the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic - may also find a home on the new album.

Måneskin are currently on the North American leg of their Loud Kids tour, and will return to Europe in February. Full dates below.

Måneskin Loud Kids tour 2022/2023

Nov 03: San Francisco Masonic Theater, CA

Nov 04: San Francisco Masonic Theater, CA

Nov 07: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

Nov 10: Phoenix Federal Theater, AZ

Nov 12: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Nov 14: Denver The Fillmore, CO

Nov 17: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL

Nov 18: Detroit Fillmore, MI

Nov 21: Toronto History, ON

Nov 22: Toronto History, ON

Nov 24: Montreal MTelus, QC

Nov 26: Boston MGM @ Fenway, MA

Nov 28: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Nov 29: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Dec 02: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Dec 03: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Dec 05: Washington Anthem, DC

Dec 07: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Dec 09: Miami Fillmore, FL

Dec 12: Houston Bayou Theater, TX

Dec 13: Dallas Southside Ballroom, TX

Dec 16: Las Vegas Virgin Theater, NV

Feb 23: Pesaro Vitifrigo Arena, Italy

Feb 25: Torino Palalpitour, Italy

Feb 27: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Mar 02: Bruxelles Forest National, Belgium

Mar 03: Bruxelles Forest National, Belgium

Mar 06: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

Mar 10: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Mar 13: Paris Accor Arena, France

May 16: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

May 17: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

May 20: Firenze Nelson Mandela Forum, Italy

May 21: Firenze Nelson Mandela Forum, Italy

May 24: Roma Palazzo dello Sport, Italy

May 25: Roma Palazzo dello Sport, Italy

May 28: Napoli Palapartenope, Italy

May 29: Napoli Palapartenope, Italy

May 31: Bari Palaflorio, Italy

Apr 03: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Apr 04: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Apr 06: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Apr 11: Barcelona Palau Saint Jordi, Spain

Apr 26: Zurich Switzerland Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Apr 28: Wien Austria Wiener Statdhalle, Austria

Apr 30: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

May 02: Copenhagen The Royal Arena, Denmark

May 05: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy

May 08: London The O2 Arena, UK

May 12: Warsaw Poland Torwar Hall, Poland

May 14: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

May 16: Budapest Arena, Hungary

May 18: Riga Arena Riga, Latvia

May 19: Tallin Saku Suurhall, Estonia

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).