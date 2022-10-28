Watch Måneskin debut their new punk song Kool Kids live in Mexico City

Earlier this week, Måneskin debuted their new song Kool Kids at a recent show in Mexico City's Pepsi Center.

The performance took place on the first night of the Loud Kids world tour (October 26), and saw the Italian rockers surprise fans with an unexpected debut of the new, punk-orientated track.

In fan-filmed footage from the night, the band can be seen stomping around the stage to the unreleased single, driven by a riotous riff and Johnny Rotten-esque, spunky vocals.

Måneskin expressed their excitement over the live unveiling in a new tweet posted on October 27, writing: “ÁNDALEEEEE Mexico City! Last night you were so many that we loved every second… This was just the start of our tour, and you guys made it special!… You were the first to hear our new song, KOOL KIDS!”

Next on the run, the Eurovision-winning rock quartet will be heading to North America for a show at Washington’s Paramount Theatre on October 31, followed by dates in California, Arizona, Salt Lake City, Chicago and more. They'll then embark into 2023 for the European leg.

Watch the performance of Kool Kids below:

Last month, Måneskin debuted the new track, The Loneliest, during a super-intimate surprise London show in Camden's 500 capacity Underworld venue. The performance was followed by an official release that same week and a new, dramatic video which saw the band attend a gothic funeral.

Speaking of the new track, frontman Damiano David said: “We’re so excited for you all to finally hear The Loneliest. This song means a lot to me, it’s a personal song but I hope you can all relate to it in your own way.

“We played a tiny surprise show in London last night and performed The Loneliest live for the first time and your reaction meant so much to us! We’re having a whirlwind year touring the globe, meeting fans at gigs and festivals all over the world, from Japan to America to Europe and beyond, and we can’t wait to continue touring and releasing more music into 2023!”