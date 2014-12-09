Malefice unveil new video for Heroes

Reading riffers Malefice have just dropped the new video for Heroes, taken from their new EP Gravitas.

Packed with the same thrashy punch that Malefice have honed over the years, Heroes is is an unrelenting adrenaline rush to get your fists pumping and heads banging.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, guitarist Ben Symons said: “This track was one of the first demos we wrote after we all met up to decide what we want to do musically moving forwards… As in, shall we call it or day as a band? Or shall we just go back to doing whatever the fuck we want and have some fun with it! This is the result.”

Malefice are off on tour in February with Chapters and Confessions Of A Traitor at the following dates:

6th Feb: The Bowery, Reading 7th Feb: Bleach, Brighton 8th Feb: Crauford Arms, Milton Keynes 13th Feb: Boston Music Rooms, London 14th Feb: The Exchange, Bristol 15th Feb: Firehouse, Southampton (Free entry show)