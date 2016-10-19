Magma set for Roadburn 2017

Magma have been confirmed for next year’s Roadburn festival in the Netherlands.

The 22nd edition of the event will take place April 20-23, 2017, at the 013 Venue in Tilburg. Next year’s event has been curated by Baroness mainman John Dyer Baizley.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Baroness, Coven, Warning, Gnod, Zeal & Ardor, Perturbator, Schammasch, Pillorian, Les Discrets and Oranssi Pazuzu would play.

Now further artists have been added, with Magma joined by artists including Crippled Black Phoenix, Mysticum, Deafheaven and Chelsea Wolfe.

Baizley says: “I can hardly believe I’m saying this, but I am thrilled beyond words to announce that one and only Magma will not only be part of the lineup for Roadburn next year, but they’ll be performing Mekanik Destruktiw Kommandoh, as well as parts of Theusz Hamtaahk.

“They have, in recent years, experienced a massive upsurge in recognition, especially with the heavy music community. I know that we, in Baroness, have spent many a befuddled hour, working our way through their catalog and live albums, perpetually confounded at the near-psychotic-yet-absurdly-inventive creative output of Christian Vander and company.”

He continues: “If you haven’t experienced Magma, please do your homework and school yourself on this band. This band was a monumental discovery for me, and never fails to deliver a fresh challenge on each subsequent listen.

“I do not fully comprehend this music, and I sincerely hope I never do. Magma is a band founded on challenge and creativity, and a perfect fit for Roadburn. I will soak in every ounce of their performance. I encourage you to do the same.”

Full lineup and ticket details are available from the Roadburn website.

The Roadburn poster

