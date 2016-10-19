Dillinger Escape Plan scared of a life without gigs

The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Ben Weinman says he will miss the band’s frantic live shows when the band call it quits.

The group confirmed recently that their new album, Dissociation, will be their last and that they’ll split once the related touring commitments come to an end.

Looking back on a number of smaller shows they’ve played in recent weeks, guitarist Weinman says not having those to look forward to scares him – even though they often lead to nasty injuries.

He tells Fret 12: “The last couple of weeks we’ve done intentionally small shows. My eye like exploded so bad. I had to play all the shows and I couldn’t see, I had stitches.

“That’s not a big deal, it’s what happens when you’re in such close proximity and trying to have the free expression. I love the small shows, but there are some shows we played in the last few weeks that were straight up stupid.

“The scary thing for me, in ending this, is I’m not scared of continuing to do this – I’m scared of not having those shows.”

But the revelation doesn’t mean he’s having second thoughts about calling time on the band after almost 20 years.

He adds: “In another respect, this grind is hard so I think that being able to focus on other things is exciting. And you can’t really do that unless you close some doors. I do think about the fact that I can’t do this forever. Physically, it’s just not possible.

“It forces you to have to either go down a road that a lot of musicians go down, drugs and alcohol, and just fall apart… but we’ve used it as an opportunity to learn about ourselves and grow. To dive inside and look into what it is that makes us tick and makes the world tick.”

This week, Weinman recalled an early Dillinger gig during which he whacked a disruptive fan in the face with his guitar.

The Dillinger Escape Plan are currently touring in North America, with dates to follow in the UK and Europe until March.

