Magma announced as special guests for Porcupine Tree's only UK show

French zeuhl legends Magma have been announced as special guests for Porcupine Tree's only UK performance of 2023, at the Sounds Of The City show at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on June 29.

Porcupine Tree are playing a run of festival date throughout June, July and August in France, Germany, Italy, Romania and the UK in what Steven Wilson has suggested will 'most likely' be the band's last.

The band announced they'd reformed after a 12-year hiatus in November last year. The band released Closure/Continuation last June and ended a tour of North America and Europe with a show at London's Wembley Arena in November.

Magma recently premiered their very first music video with Prog Magazine. The band the band released their latest studio album Kartëhl last October.

You can see all of Porcupine Tree's 2023 dates below.



(Image credit: Press)

Jun 17: FRA Hellfest Open Air

Jun 20: GER Bonn Kunstrasen

Jun 22: GER Munich Tollwood Sommerfestival

Jun 24: ITA Rome Auditorium Parco Della Musica

Jun 25: ITA Piazzola Sul Brenta Antiteatro Camerini

Jun 29: UK Manchester Castlefield Bowl

Jul 8: NED Weert Bospop

Jul 23: FRA Saint-Julien-En-Genevois Guitare En Scene

Jul 29: ROM Sibiu Artmania Festival

Aug 1: FRA Vienne Theatre Antique

Aug 2: FRA Nice Palais Nikaia

Aug 5: GER Schwetzingen Schlossgarten

Get tickets.