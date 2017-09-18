Machine Head to release new album Catharsis in January

Machine Head have confirmed that their new studio album will be titled Catharsis.

It’ll be released in January and although they haven’t specified an exact date - the Zack Ohren-produced album is on its way.

The band have also revealed a North American tour in support of the follow-up 2014’s Bloodstone & Diamonds which will kick off on January 25 in Phoenix.

Machine Head say: “It’s been far too long since we’ve demolished venues in America, we have had an awesome and productive break writing our new album Catharsis – but now it’s time for Machine Head to go melt some faces!

“The reaction to our last ‘Evening With’ tours in America were nothing short of incredible, so once again these dates will see us performing 2 1⁄ 2 to 3 hours every night with no opening bands.

“We loved performing as an ‘Evening With’ for you Head Cases and you guys loved it as well, the freedom to do whatever the fuck we wanted for as long as we wanted every night was liberating. It’s not what everyone else is doing, and frankly, there are not a lot of bands who could even pull it off, but Machine Head can, and we are excited as fuck to do it again.

“We are carving our own path here, playing by our own rules, and as an artist, it’s the best feeling in the world! No festivals period, no 45 minute slots, no supporting some stupid DJ, no parking lots in a rain storm, The Head will only be ‘Headlining’ so come on down and rage!”

As for the new album, the band add: “Machine Head recently wrapped up recording their 9th full-length album with Zack Ohren at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland.

“An official release date has yet to be confirmed, but a January 2018 release is expected. More details to follow shortly.”

Find a list of the band’s North American tour dates below. Tickets go on sale from 10am local time on Friday, September 22.

Jan 25: Phoenix Nile Theater, AZ

Jan 27: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Jan 29: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Jan 30: Dallas Gas Moneky Live!, TX

Jan 31: Houston HOB, TX

Feb 02: Birmingham Saturn, AL

Feb 03: Pensacola Vinyl MH, FL

Feb 05: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Feb 06: Atlanta Centerstage, GA

Feb 08: Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts, PA

Feb 09: New York Playstation Theatre, NY

Feb 10: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Feb 11: Montreal Club Soda, QC

Feb 13: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Feb 14: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Feb 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Feb 16: Cleveland Agora, OH

Feb 17: Detroit Majestic, MI

Feb 20: Des Moines Woolys, IA

Feb 21: Madison Majestic, WI

Feb 22: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Feb 23: Chicago Concord, IL

Feb 24: St Louis Pops, MO

Feb 27: Denver Summit MH, CO

Mar 01: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Mar 02: Los Angeles Fonda Theatre, CA

Mar 03: Oakland The Fox Theater, CA

Mar 05: Portland Roseland OR

Mar 06: Vancouver Commodore, BC

Mar 07: Seattle Showbox Market, WA

