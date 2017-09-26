Tarja Turunen to release gothic Christmas album

Tarja Turunen has announced that she’ll release a Christmas album later this year.

Titled From Spirits And Ghosts (Score For A Dark Christmas), it’s set to arrive on November 17 via earMUSIC. It will feature 11 Christmas classics “blending Tarja’s classically trained voice with darker gothic influences” and will also include the former Nightwish singer’s brand new song Together.

Tarja says: “Producing a dark Christmas album in the middle of the summer is a very interesting process, especially if you are doing it by the turquoise Caribbean Sea. Significantly different from the snowy Christmas that I am used to in my home country Finland.

“Another proof that the darkness comes from deep within. On this album, I explored the other side of Christmas. The Christmas of the lonely people and the missing ones. The Christmas for those that do not find joy in the blinking lights and the jingle bells.”

From Spirits And Ghosts (Score For A Dark Christmas) is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Tarja Spirits And Ghosts (Score For A Dark Christmas) tracklist

O Come, O Come, Emmanuel Together We Three Kings Deck The Halls Pie Jesu Amazing Grace O Tannenbaum Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas God Rest Ye Feliz Navidad What Child Is This We Wish You A Merry Christmas

