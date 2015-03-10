Mabel Greer’s Toyshop celebrate New Way Of LIfe

Mabel Greer’s Toyshop have released a video for the title track of long-awaited debut album New Way Of Life.

The band formed in 1966 and morphed into Yes two years later. In the 21st-century version, co-founders Clive Bayley and Bob Hagger are joined by Tony Kaye, Billy Sherwood and Hugo Barre.

Sherwood, who produced the album, recently admitted: “On hearing Mabel Greer’s Toyshop wanted to get back together after so long, I was sceptical about how it would all sound. To my surprise, it was actually very cool – not only will this new album appeal to diehard Yes fans, but also to a whole new breed of followers. It’s such an exciting project to be involved with.”

The New Way Of Life video was shot during band rehearsals in France and features Bayley, Hagger and Barre with guitarist Alex Keren and vocalist Annouchka Bayley. The album is on sale now via Amazon and iTunes.

