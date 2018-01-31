Mariusz Duda gives update on new Lunatic Soul material

Mariusz Duda has checked in to give an update on how new material from Lunatic Soul is progressing.

The Riverside man’s side-project launched Fractured in October last year, with Duda saying a planned EP to accompany the record has now turned into a 37-minute long album.

Duda reports: “Work on the final version of the first Lunatic Soul mini-album called Under The Fragmented Sky is in progress.

“Something that was initially going to be a maxi-single, then a short EP, has now grown into a full length LP. It will be 37 minutes long – which makes it longer than some of the modern albums – and comprises eight previously unreleased compositions, most of which are instrumental.

“Under The Fragmented Sky will be both a supplement to Fractured and an artistically independent release with its own character and identity.

“Six of the eight tracks are instrumental, although these are also filled with wordless vocal experiments, which some of you might already be used to.”

Duda says he’s currently “polishing the final details” and “recording the last bits” and adds: “We’re reworking the final mixes, as the tracks needed a bit more precision.

“It’s going to be a really nice, coherent album – more subdued and reflective, with an addition of many new experiments.”

Under The Fragmented Sky will launch on CD and vinyl and is pencilled in for a May release.

Further details will be revealed in due course.

