Lunatic Soul issue documentary clip

They release teaser for In Between film

Lunatic Soul have issued a teaser clip for their documentary In Between.

The 25-minute film appears on the special edition of their latest album Walking On A Flashlight Beam which launched in October via Kscope. It’s the follow-up to 2011’s Impressions.

In the clip, mainman Mariusz Duda reveals: “My music is born from unspecified fragments – I only have a general idea, a colour and a main concept and for me that’s how working on an album begins.”

The band have also released a promo for album track The Fear Within. View it below. They previously issued a promo for Shutting Out The Sun and released a stream of Cold.

Duda said of Walking On A Flashlight Beam: “I think it’s one of the best things I’ve ever created. It’s the most elaborate, diverse and coherent Lunatic Soul release.”

Tracklist

  1. Shutting Out The Sun 2. Cold 3. Gutter 4. Stars Sellotaped 5. The Fear Within 6. Treehouse 7. Pygmalion’s Ladder 8. Sky Drawn In Crayon 9. Walking On A Flashlight Beam
