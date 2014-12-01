Lunatic Soul issue documentary clip

Lunatic Soul have issued a teaser clip for their documentary In Between.

The 25-minute film appears on the special edition of their latest album Walking On A Flashlight Beam which launched in October via Kscope. It’s the follow-up to 2011’s Impressions.

In the clip, mainman Mariusz Duda reveals: “My music is born from unspecified fragments – I only have a general idea, a colour and a main concept and for me that’s how working on an album begins.”

The band have also released a promo for album track The Fear Within. View it below. They previously issued a promo for Shutting Out The Sun and released a stream of Cold.

Duda said of Walking On A Flashlight Beam: “I think it’s one of the best things I’ve ever created. It’s the most elaborate, diverse and coherent Lunatic Soul release.”

Tracklist