Lunatic Soul reveal 4th album

Riverside’s Mariusz Duda has announced his side-project Lunatic Soul will release their new album later this year.

Walking On A Flashlight Beam launches on October 13 via Kscope Music.

Before the album drops, fans have the chance to get a taste of the follow-up to 2011’s Impressions by downloading or streaming the track Cold. Hear it below.

Duda says: The new album is about self-imposed solitude and is a prequel to the black and white history. Musically, it will be slightly different, less oriental and more alternative.

“I think it’s one of the best things I’ve ever created. It’s the most elaborate, diverse and coherent Lunatic Soul releases.”

The CD version of the album comes bundled with a media book featuring a 25-minute disc of interviews where Duda explains the creative differences between his work with Lunatic Soul and Riverside. It can be pre-ordered along with a double vinyl release here.

Walking On A Flashlight Beam tracklist