Lunatic Soul shut out the sun

Lunatic Soul, the solo project of Riverside vocalist Mariusz Duda, have launched a teaser clip from upcoming fourth album Walking On A Flashlight Beam.

It features part of opening track Shutting Out The Sun, which appears on the Kscope release on October 13.

Duda says of the album: “The title indicates living in a world of imagination, in a place that’s made up and unreal. You can have your head in the clouds, you can chase after rainbows – so you can walk on a flashlight beam too.

“It’s a story about choosing to be alone. It’s about people who, even on a bright and sunny day, have the curtains drawn and the blinds closed in their rooms. I’ve written about solitude and living in a world of fiction before in Riverside’s lyrics, but now I’ve decided to write a whole album about it.”

Lunatic Soul previously launched a stream of second track Cold.

Tracklist