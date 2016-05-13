Loverboy release Hurtin' lyric video

Loverboy have released a lyric video for their track Hurtin’.

It’s the band’s first single since their 2014 album Unfinished Business, and they’ve unveiled it in the lead-up to their North American tour at the end of the month.

Guitarist Paul Dean says: “I took what they gave me, changed it up a bit, and came up with a melody and a couple of hooks. The idea was to create an anthem for the home crowd to sing about putting a ‘hurtin’ on the other team.

“We worked really hard to get it just right for all our Loverboy friends and fans.”

The band kick off their North American run at Bossier City’s Diamond Jacks Casino in Los Angeles on May 28.

May 28: Bossier City’s Diamond Jacks Casino, LA

Jun 04: Shawnee Old Shawnee Days, KS

Jun 19: — Edmonton Clarke Stadium, Alberta

Jun 25: Knoxville Tech N9ne, TN

Jul 01: Tisdale Town Square, SK

Jul 03: Elgin Festival Park, IL (with Rick Springfield)

Jul 04: Flower Mound Independence Fest, Texas

Jul 09: Havelock, Ontario

Jul 16: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA (with Rick Springfield)

Jul 17: Valley Center Harrah’s Rincon Event Center, CA (with Rick Springfield)

Jul 22: Walker Moondance, MN

Jul 24: Sacramento California State Fair, CA

Jul 27: Vancouver Shorfest Celebration Of Light, BC

Jul 28: Hillsboro Washington Country Fair, OR

Jul 30: Minnedosa Rockin The Fields, MB

Aug 10: Sturgis Iron Horse Saloon, SD

Aug 12: Kelowna Rock The Lake, BC

Aug 14: Havre Rockin The Rivers, MT

Aug 21: Saskatoon Delta Bessborough, SK

Aug 26: Halifax Schooner Room Casino, NS

Aug 27: Moncton Casino New Brunswick, NB

Sep 10: Hinckley Grand Casino Amphitheater, MN

Oct 07: Canyonville Seven Feathers Casino Resort, OR