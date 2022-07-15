Long Distance Calling share video for title track of upcoming album Eraser

German post-rock quartet Long Distance Calling will release new album Eraser In August

German instrumental post-rockers Long Distance Calling have released a new video for their brand new single Eraser, which you can watch below. It's the title track of the band's upcoming album Eraser, which the band will release on new label earMusic on August 26.

Eraser is a conceptual work that's a direct and heartfelt tribute to the gradual erosion of nature at the hands of mankind, with each song representing one particular organism facing extinction.

“Our new video for the album‘s title track Eraser showcases the human role in our time of destruction and war while erasing our beautiful planet stone by stone, tree by tree, species by species," explains bassist Jan Hofmann. "We all (also we as a band and individuals) are part of the problem and it‘s about time to finally steer into the right direction. It‘s almost too late, the time to act is NOW!“

Long Distance calling have previously highlighted the plight of the gorilla video for Kamilah and the albatross with Giants Leaving.

Pre-order Eraser.

