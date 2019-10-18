Long Distance Calling share live video for Metulsky Curse Revisited

Long Distance Calling have released footage of their performance of Metulsky Curse Revisited.

The clip has been selected from the band’s first-ever live album Stummfilm: Live From Hamburg (A Seats & Sounds Show), which will arrive on November 1 through InsideOut Music on Blu-ray/2CD, gatefold 3LP and on digital and streaming platforms.

Long Distance Calling say in a statement: “We are happy to present you Metulsky Curse Revisited from Stummfilm: Live From Hamburg (A Seats & Sounds Show).

“Over the years, this song has become an integral and important part of our live sets, it’s the perfect ending for our shows. It’s always a pleasure to play it live and to see the reactions of the audience.

“Fun fact: The first version of this song was one of the songs from our first demo, which didn’t make it on our debut album.

“When we did a split EP with Leech a couple of months later, we decided to pick up this song again and rearrange and rewrite it, which happened on a single afternoon – it was kind of magical.

“It’s definitely one of our best songs and a fan favourite so we hope you will enjoy the live version as much as we do.”

Stummfilm: Live From Hamburg (A Seats & Sounds Show) is now available to pre-order. Find further details below.

Long Distance Calling have a handful of live performances planned over the coming months, including a set at the Winter Night Festival on December 21.

Long Distance Calling: Stummfilm: Live From Hamburg (A Seats & Sounds Show)

1. Into The Black Wide Open

2. The Very Last Day

3. In The Clouds

4. Like A River

5. On The Verge

6. Interlude

7. Out There

8. Apparitions

9. Black Paper Planes

10. 359°

11. I Know You, Stanley Milgram!

12. Sundown Highway

13. Flux

14. Metulsky Curse Revisited