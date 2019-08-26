Long Distance Calling announce debut live album

Long Distance Calling have revealed that they’ll release their first-ever live album later this year.

Titled Stummfilm: Live From Hamburg (A Seats & Sounds Show), it’ll arrive on November 1 through InsideOut Music on Blu-ray/2CD, gatefold 3LP and on digital and streaming platforms.

The performance was captured in the German city earlier this year, with the band saying: “We are happy to unveil our first ever live album which we recorded on the Seats & Sounds tour earlier this year.

“After more than 10 years on the road, we felt it’s more than about time to do a proper live album. We are very satisfied with the result, a lot of atmosphere, energy as well as some nice surprises have been captured at Kulturkirche Altona in Hamburg.

“We can’t wait to share this beautiful experience with you!”

To mark the announcement, Long Distance Calling have released footage of them performing their 2009 track Black Paper Planes, which can be found below, along with Stummfilm’s full tracklist.

The band have a handful of live performances planned over the coming months, including a set at the Winter Night Festival on December 21.

Long Distance Calling: Stummfilm: Live From Hamburg (A Seats & Sounds Show)

1. Into The Black Wide Open

2. The Very Last Day

3. In The Clouds

4. Like A River

5. On The Verge

6. Interlude

7. Out There

8. Apparitions

9. Black Paper Planes

10. 359°

11. I Know You, Stanley Milgram!

12. Sundown Highway

13. Flux

14. Metulsky Curse Revisited