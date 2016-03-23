Long Distance Calling release Lines lyric video

Long Distance Calling have released a lyric video for their track Lines.

The song features on the German outfit’s upcoming album Trips –out on April 29 via InsideOut Music.

The band say of the track: “This song shows one of many different colours on Trips combining our roots with a new vibe. Enjoy and get trippin’.”

Trips is available for pre-order via Amazon and iTunes, while the band issued a video teaser for the cover art last month.

Long Distance Calling will head out on a European tour in support of the album with vocalist Petter Carlsen following the departure of Martin ‘Marsen’ Fischer. Although he’s no longer in the band, Fischer contributed to the recording process on the follow-up to 2014’s Nighthawk.

Long Distance Calling Trips tracklist

Getaway Reconnect Rewind Trauma Lines Presence Momentum Plans Flux

Apr 28: Munster Skater’s Palace, Germany

Apr 29: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany

Apr 30: Rostock Mau Club, Germany

May 02: Leipzig UT Connewitz, Germany

May 03: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

May 04: Cologne Kulturkirche, Germany

May 05: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

May 06: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

May 07: Aarau KiFF, Switzerland

May 09: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

May 10: London Boston Music Room, UK

May 11: Bristol Exchange, UK

May 12: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

May 13: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms, UK