Long Distance Calling issue Getaway video

Long Distance Calling have released a video for their track Getaway.

It features on the German outfit’s upcoming album Trips – out on April 29 via InsideOut Music. They previously launched a lyric video for the track Lines.

The video features their fellow countryman and actor Ralf Richter, who starred in films including Bang Boom Bang and Das Boot – and the group report that working with him on the 80s-themed shoot raised a lot of laughs.

They say: “It was great fun to work with Ralf Richter who played in a lot of cool movies which we really like and which we grew up to. We are big fans of movies from the 80s and you might get a taste of that in the clip.

“The video shoot was fun and as you can see in the video, it was probably more fun for him than for us.”

Long Distance Calling will head out on a European tour in support of Trips later this month.

Long Distance Calling Trips tracklist

Getaway Reconnect Rewind Trauma Lines Presence Momentum Plans Flux

Apr 28: Munster Skater’s Palace, Germany

Apr 29: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany

Apr 30: Rostock Mau Club, Germany

May 02: Leipzig UT Connewitz, Germany

May 03: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

May 04: Cologne Kulturkirche, Germany

May 05: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

May 06: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

May 07: Aarau KiFF, Switzerland

May 09: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

May 10: London Boston Music Room, UK

May 11: Bristol Exchange, UK

May 12: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

May 13: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms, UK