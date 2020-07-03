Lonely Robot release video for new single Spiders

Lonely Robot have released a video for their brand new single Spiders. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album Feelings Are Good which will be released through InsideOut Music on July 17.

"Spiders is a song about a woman, nay wolf in sheep’s clothing, who chose a path of greed and wretchedness and exploited her position of trust at a time of weakness when she COULD have done the exact opposite," explains Lonely Robot mainman John Mitchell. "Long since gone but never forgotten for all the wrong reasons.”

Feelings Are Good marks sort of a fresh start following the conclusion of the ‘The Astronaut Trilogy’ as Micthell explains: "Feelings Are Good is a bit of a departure from the first three Lonely Robot albums. On Feelings Are Good, I wanted to explore more personal themes and the songs are very much about individual experiences and narratives that I believe had been the cornerstones, good and bad, to my life. The long tall and short of it is that we’re back on planet Earth, and I have a personal lyrical axe to grind!”

Feelings Are Good will be released on limited edition CD Digipak, gatefold 2LP/CD and on digital platforms, where it’ll be available in both 16 and 24-bit versions.

Lonely Robot live dates

Dec 13: London Islington Assembly Hall

Dec 16: GER Bochum Riff

Dec 17: GER Rüsselsheim Das Rind

Dec 18: NED Maastricht Muziekgieterij

Dec 20: NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij