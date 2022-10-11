Live
Amazon Prime Day deals 2022 - live blog: cheap vinyl, headphones, speakers and more for music lovers
Black Friday has come early for music fans with Amazon’s surprise October Prime Day sale, with chunks of change off loads of music gear from Apple, Sony, Beats and more
Listen up, music lovers! Today marks the start of Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day Early Access deals event (opens in new tab). It’s not really Amazon Prime Day #2, but it also kind of is... Either way, this is a chance to get a jump on your Christmas shopping and, most importantly, uncover offers that could potentially rival this year’s Black Friday music deals (opens in new tab) – we’re talking cut-price headphones from the biggest brands, earth-shattering speaker offers, money off vinyl, record players, collectibles and more.
So, if you or anyone in your family is of the musical persuasion, now might be the best time to save money on music gear ahead of Christmas, whether you’re looking for stocking fillers, novelties, handmade gifts or their main present.
Today isn’t just about Amazon, either. Plenty of other massive retailers are getting in on the action and slashing prices across the board. We’re keeping a close eye on all of them over the next two days
With that, this live blog is here to highlight the very best deals in the Amazon Prime Day Early Access sale and beyond, as they happen, to ensure you never miss out on the biggest savings.
Need some inspiration before you commit to a purchase? Try our guide to the best gifts for music lovers first.
- See all the Prime Early Access Sale deals in the UK (opens in new tab)
- See all the Prime Early Access Sale deals in the US (opens in new tab)
Amazon Prime Day Early Access deals 2022: Best deals right now
- Amazon Devices: Up to 60% off Echos, Kindles and more (opens in new tab)
- Apple savings: Apple iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 6 (opens in new tab)
- Booze: Up to 32% off rum, whisky, beer and champagne (opens in new tab)
- Coffee machines: Save big on your next cup of rocket fuel (opens in new tab)
- Gaming: Mega savings on XBox, Switch and PS5 gear (opens in new tab)
- Headphones & speakers: Up to 61% off Sony, Sennheiser, Marshall (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: Microsoft, ASUS, Lenovo and more going cheap (opens in new tab)
- Lego: Up to 47% off sets. Star Wars, Harry Potter, Technics... (opens in new tab)
- Smartphones: Save hundred on handsets from Sony and OnePlus (opens in new tab)
- Vans: Save up to 40% on high-tops, slip-ons (opens in new tab)
Sweet Marshall speaker deal!
Here’s a sweet deal to get you started. Marshall not only boasts more rock cred than most brands, but they might damn fine speakers and headphones too. The Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker is a case in point – a beautifully-branded bit of kit which positively rocks. It delivers a connection range of up to 30 metres and includes beautifully tactile tone controls on the top panel - just like you'd find on a Marshall amp. Today you can save a massive 32% at Amazon.
This deal comes at the same as Marshall has announced a seriously stealthy all-black version of its killer Emberton portable speaker (opens in new tab).
Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker: Was £239.99, now £164 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Afternoon all! Louder’s eCommerce Editor Chris here. So, those sneaky peeps at Amazon have snuck another Prime Day in - the second of the year - ahead of Black Friday!
We’ve taken a good look at the deals on offer so far and, if you’re of a musical persuasion then there are loads of major discounts to be found, whether you’re buying for yourself or looking to get the jump on your Christmas shopping.
We’ll be sharing all the best offers we find right here on this Amazon Prime Day live blog. We’ll be focusing mainly on cool stuff like headphones and speakers, but we’ll share discounts on other cool stuff like Lego, vinyl and collectibles if we spot any too.
For now the deals we share will mainly be for UK shoppers, but to our American friends, don’t worry - we’ll be highlighting plenty of US-centric deals later on today.
Sign up below to get the latest from Louder, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Louder. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.