Live streams this evening from Jordan Rudess, The Cyberiam and Mother Black Cap's Martin NIcholls

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

The Cyberiam

The Chicago-based prog metallers will be "playing two songs from our live Blu-Ray on every show, talking about the songs and answering your questions" at their Facebook page at 9pm (BST)

Martin Nicholls

The guitarist with Norfolk proggers Mother Black Cap will be performing live from his Facebook page at 9m (BST)

Jordan Rudess

Dream Theater’s keyboard virtuoso returns with his piano mediation at 9pm (BST) via his Facebook page.

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe, stay in and prog on