Live streams from IQ, Fish, Kavus Torabi, Mark Spencer and more...

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Fish

The former Marillion frontman will be hosting another live Q+A stream on his own Facebook page at 6pm (BST)

Kavus Torabi

As we announce yesterday, the Gong/Knifeworld man launches his debut solo album Hip To The Jag tonight via his Facebook page at 7pm (BST)

The Blackheart Orchestra

Prog duo The Blackheart Orchestra will be performing live and holding a Q&A at 8pm via their Facebook page

IQ

As we announced earlier this week, the neo proggers will stream a live show from their resistance tour via their website at 8pm (BST)

Franck Carducci

The French prog rocker and his bandmate Mary Reynaud will perform live tonight via Carducci's Facebook page at 8pm (BST)

Mark Spencer

Episode 2 of Mark Spencer's All The Gear, No Idea streams tonight via his Facebook page at 8pm (BST)

Jordan Rudess

Dream Theater’s keyboard virtuoso returns with a solo concert at 9pm (BST) via his Facebook page

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe, stay in and prog on