Listen to The Tangent’s new track Two Rope Swings

The Tangent have release a stream of their new track titled Two Rope Swings.

It will feature on the band’s upcoming album The Slow Rust Of Forgotten Machinery which is out on July 21 via InsideOut Music

The Tangent leader Andy Tillison says: “We wanted a song that could encapsulate our epic and cinematic style – but sort of compressed into a seven-minute piece instead of the 20 we work around when doing the larger format songs.

“Two Rope Swings is a pocket symphony, seven minutes that kicks off the album – almost like a little manifesto of what we do and how we do it.

“It’s a story, it’s a whole boatload of tunes, moods and styles. That’s what we do. We’re still not entirely happy. The Beach Boys are still beating us by miles with Good Vibrations, likewise Radiohead with 2+2=5 – both of which are less than half as long but with just as much content. We’ll keep trying!”

Tillison provides vocals, keyboards – and for the first time on a Tangent record, drums – and is joined by Jonas Reingold on bass, Luke Machin on guitars and vocals, Theo Travis on sax and flutes, plus new member Marie-Eve de Gaultier on keys and vocals.

There are also guest appearances from author, playwright and Chumbawamba founder Boff Whalley on vocals, and DJ/producer Matt Farrow.

The Tangent will head out on tour later this year with Karmakanic for shows across Europe and the US, including a set at this year’s Summer’s End Festival in the UK.

Find the album artwork, tracklist and tour dates below.

The Tangent The Slow Rust Of Forgotten Machinery tracklist

Two Rope Swings Doctor Livingstone (I Presume) Slow Rust The Sad Story Of Lead And Astatine A Few Steps Down The Wrong Road Basildonxit

Aug 26: Reichenbach Bierkeller, Germany

Sep 01: Veruno 2 days of Prog + 1 Festival, Italy

Sep 09: Zoetermeer The Boerderij, Netherlands

Oct 08: Chepstow Summer’s End Festival, UK

Oct 21: Chicago Progtoberfest, IL

Oct 22: Milwaukee Shank Hall, WI

Oct 24: Westland Token Lounge, MI

Oct 26: Dunellen Roxy & Dukes, NJ

Oct 27: Arlington The Regent Theatre, MA

