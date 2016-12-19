Listen to new Sepultura track Phantom Self

Sepultura have released a stream of their new track Phantom Self.
It features on the band’s upcoming 14th album Machine Messiah, which will launch on January 13 via Nuclear Blast. Listen to it below.
Guitarist Andreas Kisser recently revealed Sepultura’s follow-up to 2013’s The Mediator Between Head And Hands Must Be The Heart was “inspired by the robotisation of our society.”
He added: “The concept of a ‘God Machine’ who created humanity and now it seems that this cycle is closing itself, returning to the starting point.
“We came from machines and we are going back to where we came from. The messiah, when he returns, will be a robot, or a humanoid, our bio-mechanical saviour.”
Machine Messiah is available for pre-order direct from Nuclear Blast’s online store.
Sepultura will head out on the road in February across Europe in support of the new album.
Sepultura Machine Messiah tracklist
- Machine Messiah
- I Am The Enemy
- Phantom Self
- Alethea
- Iceberg Dances
- Sworn Oath
- Resistant Parasites
- Silent Violence
- Vandals Nest
- Cyber God
Sepultura 2017 tour dates
Feb 01: Metz La Bam, France
Feb 02: Tilburg O13, Netherlands
Feb 03: Munich TonHalle, Germany
Feb 04: Hamburg Mehr! Theater, Germany
Feb 06: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Feb 07: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Feb 08: Stockholm Fryshuset Arenan, Sweden
Feb 10: Helsinki Black Box, Finland
Feb 11: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland
Feb 12: Tallinn Club Rock Cafe, Estonia
Feb 13: Vilnius Siemens Arena, Lithuania
Feb 15: Warsaw Pogresja, Poland
Feb 17: Wiesbaden Schalchthof, Germany
Feb 18: Berlin Columbia-Halle, Germany
Feb 19: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Feb 21: Trezzo Sull’adda Live Club, Italy
Feb 22: Grenoble Summun, France
Feb 23: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Feb 24: Madrid Riviera, Spain
Feb 25: Toulous Bikini, France
Feb 26: Paris Bataclan, France
Feb 28: Manchester O2 Academy, UK
Mar 01: Dublin Vicar St, Ireland
Mar 02: London O2 Forum, UK
Mar 03: Balen Torhout, Belgium
Mar 04: Essen Grugahalle, Germany
Mar 07: Moscow Bud Arena, Russia
