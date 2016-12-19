Judas Priest announce Turbo 30th anniversary edition

Judas Priest will mark the 30th anniversary of their 10th album Turbo with a remastered version.

Released in 1986, the record featured nine tracks, including the classic Turbo Lover. It’ll now be reissued on 3CD and 180g vinyl on February 3, 2017, under the Turbo 30 label.

Along with the remastered original album, the package will come bundled with a live performance recorded in Kansas City on their Fuel For Life world tour.

Last month, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner revealed that the band would start recording their 18th album in January – and hope to release it sometime in 2017.

He said: “We’re putting together a new record. We’ve been in the studio for a couple of months putting songs together.

“We haven’t started the recording process yet, but we’re recording demos – songs that work without the production to save them.

“We’re putting down some grassroots ideas and fleshing them out for the next Judas Priest record. We’re going to go into the studio to start recording in January. So it should be out sometime next year.

“We’re not touring next year, so we’re going to be touring, hopefully, in 2018.”

Turbo 30 is available for pre-order from the Judas Priest website.

The band’s last album was 2014’s Redeemer Of Souls.

The Turbo 30 cover

Judas Priest Turbo 30 tracklist

CD1: Turbo remastered

Turbo Lover Locked In Private Property Parental Guidance Rock You All Around The World Out In The Cold Wild Nights, Hot & Crazy Days Hot For Love Reckless

CD2: Live At Kemper Arena, Kansas City

Out In the Cold Locked In Heading Out To The Highway Metal Gods Breaking The Law Love Bites Some Heads Are Gonna Roll The Sentinel Private Property Desert Plains Rock You All Around The World

CD3: Live At Kemper Arena, Kansas City

The Hellion Electric Eye Turbo Lover Freewheel Burning Victim Of Changes The Green Manalishi (With The Two-Pronged Crown) Living After Midnight You’ve Got Another Thing Coming Hell Bent For Leather

